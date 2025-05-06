 Skip navigation
Broncos agree to terms with seventh-round pick Caleb Lohner

  
Published May 6, 2025 05:55 PM

The Broncos have agreed to terms with rookie tight end Caleb Lohner to his four-year contract, Chris Tomasson of the Denver Gazette reports.

Lohner, a seventh-round pick, will receive $4.309 million in a deal that includes a $109,488 signing bonus.

The Broncos used the 241st selection on Lohner, who played basketball the past five seasons at BYU, Baylor and Utah.

Greene’s only season of college football came last season for the Utes when he caught four passes for 54 yards and four touchdowns.

The Broncos begin their three-day rookie minicamp Friday.