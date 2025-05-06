Broncos agree to terms with seventh-round pick Caleb Lohner

The Broncos have agreed to terms with rookie tight end Caleb Lohner to his four-year contract, Chris Tomasson of the Denver Gazette reports.

Lohner, a seventh-round pick, will receive $4.309 million in a deal that includes a $109,488 signing bonus.

The Broncos used the 241st selection on Lohner, who played basketball the past five seasons at BYU, Baylor and Utah.

The Broncos begin their three-day rookie minicamp Friday.