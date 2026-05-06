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Broncos agree to terms with seventh-rounder Dallen Bentley

  
Published May 6, 2026 01:45 PM

The Broncos made the final two picks of the 2026 NFL Draft and they have both of those selections under contract.

Per multiple reports on Wednesday, seventh-round tight end Dallen Bentley has agreed to his four-year rookie deal. Bentley was selected with the 256th overall pick and the final pick, linebacker Red Murdock, agreed to terms on Tuesday.

Bentley had three catches in his first two seasons at Utah, but jumped up to 48 catches for 620 yards and six touchdowns during the 2025 campaign. He joins Evan Engram, Adam Trautman, Nate Adkins, Lucas Krull, Caleb Lohner, and fifth-rounder Justin Joly at tight end in Denver.

Joly is one of four other Broncos picks who still need to agree to their first NFL contracts.