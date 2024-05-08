 Skip navigation
Broncos agree to terms with seventh-rounders Devaughn Vele and Nick Gargiulo

  
Published May 8, 2024 07:13 PM

The Broncos agreed to terms with seventh-round wide receiver Devaughn Vele and seventh-round offensive lineman Nick Gargiulo on Wednesday, Parker Gabriel of the Denver Post.

The two seventh-round draft picks are expected to sign their deals when they arrive for this weekend’s minicamp.

First-round quarterback Bo Nix, third-round edge rusher Jonah Elliss, fourth-round receiver Troy Franklin, fifth-round corner Kris Abrams-Draine and fifth-round running back Audric Estime have yet to agree.

Vele’s slot value is a four-year, $4.124 million deal with a $104,480 signing bonus and Gargiulo’s is four years at $4.1 million with an $80,732 signing bonus.