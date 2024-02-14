Broncos announce Pete Carmichael, Jim Leonhard have joined coaching staff

The Broncos have made it official with two assistant coaches joining the team’s staff.

Denver announced on Wednesday that Pete Carmichael is the club’s new senior offensive assistant and Jim Leonhard is the defensive pass game coordinator/defensive backs coach.

It was previously reported that both men would be joining the Broncos.

For Carmichael, it’s a reunion with head coach Sean Payton, as the two worked alongside each other with the Saints from 2006 until Payton’s departure from the organization after the 2021 season. Carmichael was New Orleans’ offensive coordinator from 2009-2023.

Leonhard entered the league as an undrafted free agent in 2005 and appeared in 142 games for the Bills, Ravens, Jets, Broncos, and Browns. He went back to Wisconsin to coach in 2016 and was the program’s defensive coordinator and DBs coach from 2017-2022. He was then promoted to interim head coach but did not land the full-time job.

In 2023, he was a senior football analyst for Illinois.