Broncos announce preferred site of new stadium

  
Published September 9, 2025 01:39 PM

Eventually, it’s going to be easier to list the NFL teams that aren’t building or trying to build new stadiums.

The Broncos officially have joined the stadium construction fray.

In a public letter posted on Tuesday, the Broncos identified Burnham Yard as the “preferred site” of a new stadium. The building will have a retractable roof, and the goal is to open it in 2031.

The carefully-written message says that the project will be privately funded and that there will be “no new taxes.” There presumably will be some form of public contribution to the overall vision for the new stadium and surrounding business activity.

Other teams currently building/renovating or trying to build/renovate new stadiums include the Bills, Browns, Bengals, Titans, Jaguars, Texans, Chiefs, Eagles, Commanders, and Bears.