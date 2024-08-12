 Skip navigation
Broncos claim DB Kaleb Hayes off waivers

  
Published August 12, 2024 06:28 PM

The Broncos have added depth to their secondary.

Denver claimed defensive back Kaleb Hayes off waivers from the Giants, the team announced Monday.

Hayes entered the league as an undrafted free agent in 2023, signing with the Jaguars. He then spent the 2023 season on the Giants’ practice squad.

Hayes finished his collegiate career at BYU, where he started 20 games and recorded 19 pass breakups his final two seasons. He played at Oregon State before transferring.

The Broncos waived rookie inside linebacker Alec Mock in a corresponding move.

Mock, who signed back with the Broncos last week, played 12 snaps in Sunday’s preseason game against the Colts.