Chicago Buckingham Fountain
Friday 5: Chicago Street Race just part of significant change to the schedule
Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim v Texas Rangers
Mike Trout elected to 11th All-Star Game, 4 Texas players chosen to start
Shohei Ohtani
Shohei Ohtani hits Angels-record 14th homer in June in 9-7 loss to the White Sox

nbc_golf_pgachamp_ussenioropenrd1hl_230629.jpg
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 1
oly_sww100bu_nationals_230629_1920x1080.jpg
Huske hangs on to win 100m fly in close finish
oly_swm400im_nationals_230629_1920x1080_2239707203506.jpg
Foster narrowly beats Kalisz for 400 IM title

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Broncos deny Falcons’ request to interview Ejiro Evero for defensive coordinator

  
Published January 14, 2023 12:03 AM
The Broncos are blocking defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero from interviewing with the Falcons for the same job.

Hours after news broke that the Falcons wanted to interview Evero , the Denver Post reported that the Broncos won’t let him .

Evero is under contract with the Broncos for the 2023 season, which means the Broncos can block him from interviewing for any job other than head coach. It’s still possible that the Broncos’ head coach will ultimately decide not to keep Evero as defensive coordinator, which could be a raw deal for him if by that point the other defensive coordinator jobs he was considered for have been filled. But the Broncos would still have to pay him his salary if he ended up out of a job next season.

It’s also possible that Evero will be a head coach in 2023. The Broncos and Colts have already interviewed him, and he is scheduled to interview with the Texans next week.

Last season was the 42-year-old Ejiro’s first as a defensive coordinator, and he did a solid job in a year when Denver’s defense kept it in a lot of games that its offense ultimately lost.

Dean Pees, who spent the last two years as the Falcons’ defensive coordinator, announced his retirement after the season.