Broncos deny Falcons’ request to interview Ejiro Evero for defensive coordinator

The Broncos are blocking defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero from interviewing with the Falcons for the same job.

Hours after news broke that the Falcons wanted to interview Evero , the Denver Post reported that the Broncos won’t let him .

Evero is under contract with the Broncos for the 2023 season, which means the Broncos can block him from interviewing for any job other than head coach. It’s still possible that the Broncos’ head coach will ultimately decide not to keep Evero as defensive coordinator, which could be a raw deal for him if by that point the other defensive coordinator jobs he was considered for have been filled. But the Broncos would still have to pay him his salary if he ended up out of a job next season.

It’s also possible that Evero will be a head coach in 2023. The Broncos and Colts have already interviewed him, and he is scheduled to interview with the Texans next week.

Last season was the 42-year-old Ejiro’s first as a defensive coordinator, and he did a solid job in a year when Denver’s defense kept it in a lot of games that its offense ultimately lost.

Dean Pees, who spent the last two years as the Falcons’ defensive coordinator, announced his retirement after the season.