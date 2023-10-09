Broncos DT D.J. Jones estimated as non-participant ahead of Thursday Night Football

The Broncos did not practice Monday, but they were required to put out an estimated injury report ahead of Thursday Night Football.

Defensive tackle D.J. Jones (knee) was the only player estimated as a non-participant.

He played only 12 of 65 snaps Sunday against the Jets before leaving with his injury.

Center Lloyd Cushenberry III (quad), defensive tackle Mike Purcell (ribs), safety Justin Simmons (hip) and running back Javonte Williams (quad) were estimated as limited participants.

Williams did not play Sunday. Cushenberry played all 63 offensive snaps and Simmons all 65 defensive snaps, while Purcell played 28 defensive snaps.

Outside linebacker Baron Browning, who remains on the reserve/physically unable to perform list, also was estimated as a limited participant with a knee injury. He was limited in all three practices ahead of Week 5 as he works his way back from knee surgery this summer.