Drew Brees makes pitch to broadcast games again: “I think I could be the best at it”

  
Published June 1, 2024 10:57 AM

Maybe lightning does strike twice.

Drew Brees, whose stint with NBC lasted only one year, has made it clear that he wants to broadcast NFL games.

On Saturday morning, Brees reposted on X a clip of him explaining during a press conference this week his desire to get another shot at it.

“The thing that I wanted to do most that I felt like I could bring the most value at was broadcasting NFL games,” Brees said, emphasizing each of the last three words. “And it was the thing I had the least opportunity to do, right? I was able to do a little bit of college at Notre Dame. Just two NFL games broadcasting that were eight weeks apart and then the studio stuff, right? But, man, I love the game and I would love to broadcast NFL games, you know, at some point again. I think I could be the best at it.”

But Brees apparently has a specific list of spots in mind, each of which are currently taken.

“Yep, I said it,” Brees wrote in reposting the video. “SNF, MNF or Thursday Night Football. Come get me when you’re ready! Until then I’m coaching ball.”

In other words, he wants the top spot on one of the three weekly prime-time games. Forget about the No. 2, No. 3, or No. 4 teams at CBS or Fox. Forget about the top spot at either Sunday afternoon network. Brees wants the jobs currently held by Aikman, Collinsworth, or Herbstreit.

Here’s a more immediate, and realistic, aspiration for Brees — try to get one of the two Netflix games on Christmas Day, knock it out of the park, wait for one of the top jobs to come open, and hope for the best.

Regardless, if the goal is to (with emphasis) broadcast NFL games, Brees should take whatever he can get. Unless and until he proves himself elsewhere, SNF, MNF, or TNF will not be happening.