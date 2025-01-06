Broncos earn playoff berth and trip to Buffalo with blowout win over Chiefs’ backups

The Broncos are heading to Buffalo in the wild card round of the playoffs.

Denver’s 38-0 destruction of Kansas City was one of the most one-sided beatdowns of this NFL season, thanks to both a good effort by the Broncos and no effort at all by the Chiefs.

The Chiefs, who have already clinched the No. 1 seed in the AFC, did not play to win. Patrick Mahomes and most of their other top players were inactive, and Carson Wentz got his first start at quarterback for Kansas City.

Bo Nix had a huge game, completing 26 of 29 passes for 321 yards, with four touchdowns, no interceptions, no sacks and 47 rushing yards. That’s how the Broncos will need Nix to play if they’re going to shock the world and go on a run in the playoffs. They’d need to win three straight road games to reach the Super Bowl.

The Chiefs are sitting pretty, resting their best players today and resting next week as well, before hosting a game in the divisional round. The Broncos will hope they can pull off an upset and earn a rematch with the Chiefs — in which the Chiefs will be playing to win.