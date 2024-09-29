Broncos elevate DB Tanner McCalister, ILB Levelle Bailey from practice squad

The Broncos promoted two players from the practice squad for Sunday’s game against the Jets.

Denver elevated defensive back Tanner McCalister and inside linebacker Levelle Bailey to the active roster.

McCalister saw his first action as a Bronco in Week 3, playing 12 special teams snaps against the Bucs after his first elevation of the season.

Bailey, an undrafted free agent, has not appeared in a regular-season game. He recorded three tackles, an interception and a pass defensed in the preseason. The Fresno State product provides the Broncos with another option at inside linebacker after they placed Alex Singleton on injured reserve.

Teams are permitted to elevate two players each week from the practice squad to the active roster for game day. After the game, the players will revert to the practice squad. Each player can be elevated three times in a season.