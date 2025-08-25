 Skip navigation
Broncos favored by 7.5 over Titans in biggest spread of Week One

  
August 25, 2025

Last season the Broncos were a surprise playoff team while the Titans earned the first overall pick in the draft, and so it’s no surprise that when they meet in Week One, the Broncos are heavy favorites.

The Broncos are favored by 7.5 over the Titans, which makes Denver the biggest favorite of Week One.

Broncos quarterback Bo Nix is coming off an impressive rookie season, and if he continues to develop in Sean Payton’s offense the way the Broncos are hoping, they’re going to be a dangerous team this season.

The Titans used the first overall pick on quarterback Cam Ward in the expectation that he’ll become a franchise quarterback, but there’s not a lot around him to generate optimism that he can make the playoffs as a rookie the way Nix did.

The betting odds say it’s going to be a tough first outing for Ward.