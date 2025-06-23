Broncos hire Daniel Brusilovsky as chief technology officer

The Broncos announced an addition to their organization on Monday.

They have hired Daniel Brusilovsky as their new chief technology officer. Brusilovsky was previously the vice president of technology for the NBA’s Golden State Warriors.

In his role with the Broncos, Brusilovsky will be responsible for overseeing all technology services and systems for the Broncos’ facilit and Empower Field at Mile High. He will also oversee the club’s technology strategy, operations and innovation as a member of the Broncos’ senior leadership team.

While with the Warriors, Brusilovsky helped develop the team’s app and he co-founded the consumer app imoji prior to moving into the sports world.