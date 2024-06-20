 Skip navigation
Broncos hire former Stanford coach David Shaw for front-office job

  
Published June 20, 2024 11:06 AM

Former Stanford coach David Shaw interviewed for the Broncos’ head-coaching job in early 2023. He has now been hired by the team.

But not as a coach.

Mike Klis of 9News.com reports that G.M. George Paton has hired Shaw “as a senior personnel executive.”

It’s an abrupt turn for Shaw, 51, who has more than 25 years as a coach at the NFL and college level.

Shaw has an existing connection to ownership via Broncos limited partner Condoleezza Rice. She was at Stanford during Shaw’s time there, and she helped him close the deal with some of his recruits.

The hire raises obvious questions about where it could lead. Klis specifically pointed out that Paton hired Shaw, with no reference to head coach Sean Payton. Also, Klis himself reported in early 2023 that Shaw was a “sleeper” to be hired.

Could Shaw be Payton’s successor? Could Shaw provide a viable option as interim coach, if the Broncos ever decide during a given season to make a change?

From Payton’s perspective, here’s another important question. Where will Shaw be during the games? Football coaches have a natural (and understandable) sensitivity to the folks who might be whispering coaching-decision criticisms to owners during games. Shaw, if he’s with Rice or primary owner Greg Penner, could be in position to do that, even if he’s simply answering questions from them and not affirmatively trying to stir the pot.

Shaw also could be asked questions by Rice or Penner at any time about in-game and bigger-picture coaching issues.

It therefore will be key for Payton and Shaw, who were together on the Eagles’ staff in 1997, to be on the same page. Again, the fact that Paton — and not Payton — made the hire will create fair speculation as to what this all means, and where it all could lead.