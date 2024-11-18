 Skip navigation
Chargers riding hot defense into test vs. Bengals
Game management headlines Commanders vs. Eagles
Are the Eagles the best team in the NFC?

Happy 80th, Al Michaels
Jeff Ulbrich says Jets were not prepared to play
Rams don't plan to add players at trade deadline
Happy 80th, Al Michaels
Jeff Ulbrich says Jets were not prepared to play
Rams don’t plan to add players at trade deadline
Broncos hyping Bo Nix for offensive rookie of the year and why not?

  
Published November 17, 2024 10:08 PM

Bo Nix’s stats spoke for him in Sunday’s 38-6 rout of the Falcons. But in case someone wasn’t paying attention to what the Broncos rookie quarterback did, his teammates spent their postgame interviews praising Nix.

He’s a special dude,’' left tackle Garett Bolles said, via Mike Klis of 9News. “He’s relentless. He’s smart. He’s disciplined. That’s what you want as a quarterback. And when you that type of guy back there and us up five up front giving him time to throw the ball, he’s unbelievable. He can deliver the rock to our playmakers. We go as far as he’s playing. If he keeps playing like that, we’re a tough team to beat.”

Nix completed 28 of 33 passes for 307 yards with four touchdowns and a 145.0 passer rating in his coming out party.

“You get the feeling you’re in good hands; he’s smart with the football,’' Broncos coach Sean Payton said. “He plays with his feet. A lot of times, you’re calling plays for certain looks. The looks aren’t there, [and] he’s got that ability to create and all the while protect the football. I thought he played really well.”

Washington quarterback Jayden Daniels was running away with the offensive rookie of the year award. He’s not anymore, because of the way Nix has played.

Nix threw no touchdown passes and four interceptions in the first two games. He has 14 touchdown passes and two interceptions in the nine games since.

Daniels has 10 touchdowns and three interceptions.

Both have run for four touchdowns.

Bolles called Nix “the best young quarterback in the league right now.”

“The dude should be in conversations for rookie of the year. There should be no hesitation,” Broncos wide receiver Courtland Sutton said of Nix. “He shows up week-in and week-out. He’s only been able to progress each weekend. That’s all you can ask for. For a young guy to continue to progress, continue to meet the challenges that are faced in front of them, and that is what he continues to do. It’s a lot of fun to be a part of. A lot of fun to watch him go out there and just have fun. You can tell he’s like a kid. He is just enjoying himself.”