Broncos LB Alex Singleton had surgery for testicular cancer last Friday

  
Published November 10, 2025 02:22 PM

Broncos linebacker Alex Singleton had nine tackle in last Thursday’s win over the Raiders and then went into an operating room on Friday.

Singleton announced on social media that he had surgery after being diagnosed with testicular cancer. The diagnosis came after a league-mandated drug test showed elevated levels of the hormone hcG in his system and that further consultations with doctors led to the discovery of a tumor that was surgically removed.

Singleton said the belief is that the cancer was caught very early and that he has a “great prognosis” for a full recovery.

Singleton said that he is still waiting for further test results, but that “I fully expect to return to the field in the coming weeks.” He closed out his message by thanking his doctors and stressing the value of regular screenings because early detection helps save lives.