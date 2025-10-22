Broncos LB Dre Greenlaw loses appeal of his one-game suspension

Broncos linebacker Dre Greenlaw lost his appeal of a one-game suspension, the league announced Tuesday. He will miss the team’s home game against the Cowboys on Sunday.

The NFL suspended Greenlaw for comments directed at referee Brad Allen after the Broncos’ 33-32 win over the Giants on Sunday. He will lose a game check in the amount of $192,778.

“The NFL issued the suspension for a violation of Rule 12, Section 3, Article 1(b), which prohibits ‘the use of abusive, threatening or insulting language or gestures to opponents, teammates, officials, or representatives of the League,’” the league said in a press release. “After the conclusion of the Giants-Broncos game, Greenlaw chased after referee Brad Allen and verbally threatened him as he tried to leave the field.”

Here’s the video of Greenlaw’s interaction with Allen.

Greenlaw was playing his first game for the Broncos after he signed a three-year, $31.5 million contract in March. He missed the preseason and the first six games of the regular season with thigh injuries.

He played 21 snaps and totaled six tackles and a quarterback hit.