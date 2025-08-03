Broncos LB Drew Sanders underwent foot surgery

Broncos linebacker Drew Sanders, who injured his foot July 26, underwent foot surgery last week, Mike Klis of 9News reports.

Sanders injured a ligament, not a tendon as feared, and his return is uncertain, though coach Sean Payton said “it’s going to certainly be north of four to six weeks.”

The Broncos have not placed Sanders on injured reserve, a sign they expect him back at some point this season.

He missed most of last season with an Achilles tear that required surgery, returning to play four regular-season games and Denver’s postseason loss.

A third-round pick in 2023, Sanders appeared in all 17 games with four starts as a rookie, recording 24 total tackles and a fumble recovery.

