NHL: Winnipeg Jets at Tampa Bay Lightning
Flat salary cap and lack of high-profile stars lessens focus on start of NHL free agency
WTA Tournament in Bad Homburg
2023 Wimbledon Women’s Singles Draw, Bracket
2023 Fantasy Football Team Previews Hub
One Day to Go: Set the stage for Grant Park 220
nbc_golf_pgachamp_ussenioropenrd1hl_230629.jpg
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 1
oly_sww100bu_nationals_230629_1920x1080.jpg
Huske hangs on to win 100m fly in close finish

Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
Ejiro Evero out of Broncos contract, is expected to interview with Vikings

  
Published February 4, 2023 12:44 PM
February 3, 2023 11:41 AM
Mike Florio and Peter King discuss how a 17-week regular season increases the number of injuries, particularly when it matters most, and at what point action should be considered from a player-safety standpoint.

Ejiro Evero has been a candidate for multiple jobs this offseason, but he hasn’t been able to interview for some of them because of the remaining time on his defensive coordinator contract with the Broncos.

That is set to change. Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that the Broncos will let Evero out of the contract and that will free him up to interview for other defensive coordinator jobs.

As a result of that change in position from the Broncos, Evero is expected to interview with the Vikings. The Panthers have also requested permission to interview Ejiro for the coordinator opening on head coach Frank Reich’s contract.

Evero has also interviewed for a number of head coaching jobs since the end of the regular season, including the still-vacant ones in Indianapolis and Arizona.

The Broncos are expected to interview Steelers linebackers coach Brian Flores and Seahawks associate head coach Sean Desai in their hunt for a new defensive coordinator.