Broncos list DT Malcolm Roach as questionable

  
Published October 10, 2025 11:52 AM

The Broncos have handed in their final injury report for Sunday’s game against the Jets in London.

Defensive tackle Malcolm Roach is the only player who drew a questionable tag. Roach has not played yet this season due to a calf injury and practiced fully the last two days of the week.

Roach will need to be added to the active roster by Saturday afternoon in order to play on Sunday. He had 43 tackles, 2.5 sacks, a forced fumble, and a fumble recovery for the team in 2024.

The Broncos ruled guard Ben Powers (biceps) and linebacker Jonah Elliss (ribs, shoulder) out for this weekend. Defensive tackle D.J. Jones (shoulder), linebacker Alex Singleton (thumb), and edge rusher Nik Bonitto (wrist) are off of the injury report.