Broncos looking forward to facing Jerry Jeudy on Monday

Broncos head coach Sean Payton has spent some time talking about Browns quarterback Jameis Winston this week, but he’s not the only familiar face who will be coming to Denver with the Browns on Monday night.

Wide receiver Jerry Jeudy was traded to the Browns by the Broncos earlier this year and Monday’s game will mark the first chance that Broncos defenders have had to match up with their former teammate outside of a practice setting. Safety P.J. Locke said “not many receivers have that type of twitch” while discussing the quickness that has helped Jeudy post 24 catches for 379 yards since Winston took over as the quarterback in Cleveland.

“He’s different,” Locke said, via Nick Kosminder of TheAthletic.com. “He can cut on a dime. He has the speed. A lot of receivers, they kind of pace themselves a little bit. He can run full speed and cut on a dime, and it’s super tough to guard. It’s exciting to go against. Everyone here felt what that was like going up against him in practice. It will be fun.”

The Broncos did not replace Jeudy with any big-name wideouts, but Devaughn Vele, Troy Franklin, and Lil’Jordan Humphrey have joined Courtland Sutton in an offense that’s been good enough to put the Broncos in playoff contention. If they can corral Jeudy on Monday, they’ll have a good chance of taking another step toward the postseason.