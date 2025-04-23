 Skip navigation
Broncos LS Mitchell Fraboni recently underwent minor back surgery

  
Published April 22, 2025 10:50 PM

The Broncos signed veteran long snapper Zach Triner on Monday, a surprise given they re-signed Mitchell Fraboni to a three-year contract last month, including a fully guaranteed $1.7 million for 2025.

But Mike Klis of 9News reports that Fraboni recently underwent a scheduled minor back procedure that will sideline him through the team’s offseason program.

The procedure, which the Broncos knew about before they signed him, is described as a cleanup.

He is expected to return for training camp, per Klis, but the Broncos needed a long snapper for the offseason program.

Triner, 34, snapped for the Buccaneers the past six seasons, including six games in 2024. He also played for the Dolphins for three games last season.