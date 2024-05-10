 Skip navigation
Broncos move on from former first-round receiver Phillip Dorsett

  
Published May 10, 2024 04:43 PM

As teams absorb draft picks and undrafted free agents, players currently on the roster inevitably will be released.

Released by the Broncos on Friday was receiver Phillip Dorsett, via Chris Tomasson of the Denver Gazette. A first-round pick of the Colts in 2015, Dorsett signed with the Broncos for the 2023 season.

He appeared in two games last season, with no catches on three targets.

Dorsett spent two years with the Colts and three with the Patriots. In 2021, he spent time with the Texans, Jaguars, and Seahawks. He returned to Houston for 2022, catching 20 passes for 257 yards in 15 games.

His best season came in 2016, with 33 catches for 528 yards and two touchdowns.

The Broncos also released defensive tackle Rashard Lawrence to get to the offseason limit of 90 players.