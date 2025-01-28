 Skip navigation
McCourty: Focus should be on good plays, not flags
Signs are pointing to Saints aiming to hire Moore
Rooney wants Steelers to bring back Russ or Fields

Broncos OG Quinn Meinerz declines Pro Bowl invite as the first alternate

  
Published January 27, 2025 07:01 PM

Broncos right guard Quinn Meinerz earned first-team All-Pro honors. He was the first alternate for the Pro Bowl Games.

When the NFL reached out Monday about Meinerz replacing Chiefs offensive lineman Joe Thuney, Meinerz “respectfully declined,” Mike Klis of 9News reports.

Browns offensive guard Joel Bitonio instead will replace the Super Bowl-bound Thuney on the AFC roster later this week in Orlando.

Meinerz had incentives in his contract for first-team All-Pro, so he will receive $1.5 million in escalators — an added $500,000 on his payouts for 2026, 2027 and 2029 seasons. So he will now make $15.866 million in 2026 and $18.5 million in both 2027 and 2028.

The Broncos have three Pro Bowlers in cornerback Pat Surtain II, returner Marvin Mims Jr. and outside linebacker Nik Bonitto.