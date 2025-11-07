 Skip navigation
NFL Week 10 preview: Lions vs. Commanders
NFL Week 10 preview: Lions vs. Commanders
csu_best_bets_week_10.jpg
Panthers, Lions among NFL Week 10 Best bets
NFL Week 10 preview: Eagles vs. Packers
NFL Week 10 preview: Eagles vs. Packers

NFL: NOV 02 Vikings at Lions
J.J. McCarthy has developed an angry alter ego
NFL: Dallas Cowboys at New York Jets
Aaron Glenn again will not say who will start for Jets at QB in Week 10
Minnesota Vikings v Los Angeles Chargers
Report: Antonio Gates hosted and played in a rigged poker game
NFL: NOV 02 Vikings at Lions
J.J. McCarthy has developed an angry alter ego
NFL: Dallas Cowboys at New York Jets
Aaron Glenn again will not say who will start for Jets at QB in Week 10
Minnesota Vikings v Los Angeles Chargers
Report: Antonio Gates hosted and played in a rigged poker game
Broncos OG Quinn Meinerz questionable to return with an illness

  
Published November 6, 2025 10:23 PM

Broncos right guard Quinn Meinerz is in the training room in the third quarter with an illness.

The team lists him as questionable to return.

Calvin Throckmorton has replaced the All-Pro guard.

Outside linebacker Jonah Elliss is questionable to return with a hamstring injury, and inside linebacker Karene Reid is out with a hamstring injury.

Broncos kicker Wil Lutz missed a 59-yard field goal, leaving the game tied 7-7.