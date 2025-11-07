Broncos OG Quinn Meinerz questionable to return with an illness

Broncos right guard Quinn Meinerz is in the training room in the third quarter with an illness.

The team lists him as questionable to return.

Calvin Throckmorton has replaced the All-Pro guard.

Outside linebacker Jonah Elliss is questionable to return with a hamstring injury, and inside linebacker Karene Reid is out with a hamstring injury.

Broncos kicker Wil Lutz missed a 59-yard field goal, leaving the game tied 7-7.