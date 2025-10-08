 Skip navigation
Examining picked-up flags in Week 5
Simms stumped by NFL MVP trivia question
'Nothing inadvertent' about Jones' gesture

Broncos open practice window for DT Malcolm Roach

  
Published October 8, 2025 11:55 AM

The Broncos are getting some depth back along their defensive line.

Denver has opened the 21-day practice window for defensive tackle Malcolm Roach, the club announced on Wednesday.

Roach participated in the Broncos’ practice in England on Wednesday. He has been on injured reserve with a calf injury.

“He had good work today,” head coach Sean Payton said in his press conference, via Aric DiLalla of the team’s website.

Roach appeared in 17 games with one start last season. He recorded 43 total tackles with five tackles for loss, eight QB hits, and 2.5 sacks.

The Broncos’ full Wednesday injury report will be released later in the day.