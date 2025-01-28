Broncos part ways with ILBs coach Greg Manusky

A Broncos assistant coach will not continue with the franchise in 2025.

Per Tom Pelissero of NFL Media, Denver and inside linebackers coach Greg Manusky have parted ways.

Manusky, 58, had been with the team for the past two seasons under head coach Sean Payton.

Manusky has previously worked with Washington, San Francisco, Indianapolis, the Chargers, and Minnesota as a defensive assistant with four stints as a defensive coordinator.