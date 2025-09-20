Broncos place LB Dre Greenlaw on injured reserve

The Broncos have placed linebacker Dre Greenlaw on injured reserve, Zac Stevens of DNVR reports. The plan is for Greenlaw to get his injured quad 100 percent healed before returning as soon as Week 7 against the Giants.

He is required to miss at least four games.

Greenlaw missed all of the offseason program after hurting his quad while working out in April. The initial report was a tear, but the team clarified it was a strain and Greenlaw would miss only eight weeks.

Greenlaw returned in time for training camp but then left practice early on July 31. He has not seen the field since.

He signed a three-year, $35 million deal with Denver in the offseason. That after missing all but two games in 2024 while recovering from an Achilles tear in the Super Bowl.