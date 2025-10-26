Broncos plan another proactive sod replacement in the coming weeks

At a time when players throughout the league are clamoring for high-quality grass fields, the teams that have spent the money to ensure quality playing surfaces deserve to be praised for it.

The Broncos, under current ownership, have been committed to protecting the players, and protecting their investment, by spending the money necessary to provide the best possible field. And by ignoring revenue opportunities that would degrade the surface.

In the first season of the Walton-Penner ownership of the team, they spent $400,000 to re-sod the field for the regular-season finale. Starting in the second season, the Broncos decided to stop hosting college or high-school games at their home stadium.

Soon, we’re told, the team will perform a proactive replacement of the sod at the venue.

Other owners should be taking note. Other owners should be following suit. It’s not good enough to change the grass once the current grass is shot. The goal should be to replace the surface before it needs to be replaced.