nbc_pft_bucstnfV3_251212.jpg
Evans had a look of 'general disgust' in loss
nbc_pft_showmesomething_251212.jpg
PFT Draft: Taylor needs a 'game-breaking day'
nbc_pft_draftkings_251212.jpg
Can the Eagles defense carry Philly into playoffs?

Broncos promote QB Sam Ehlinger to the game-day roster

  
Published December 13, 2025 05:55 PM

Sam Ehlinger turned down an opportunity to join the Colts’ 53-player roster this week. The Broncos have done him a solid by promoting him from the practice squad to the game-day roster for Sunday.

The Colts made Ehlinger a sixth-round pick in 2021, and he spent his first four seasons in Indianapolis. He started three games in 2022.

But Ehlinger said he is “really happy” in Denver, which is why he chose to stay on the team’s practice squad.

It is his first elevation, but he was on the active roster for Week 1.

The Broncos also elevated wide receiver Michael Bandy to the game-day roster for Sunday’s game against the Packers.

They signed inside linebacker Jordan Turner from the practice squad to the active roster. Turner was out of elevations and had participated in 59 percent of the Broncos’ special teams snaps in the games he played and totaled three tackles.

In addition, the Broncos signed tight end Marcedes Lewis back to the practice squad after he was waived on Thursday.