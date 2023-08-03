 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

SX Denver 2023 Colt Nichols in t-shirt.JPG
Supercross: Colt Nichols to join Beta Motorcycle factory team in 2024
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
Trevor Lawrence
Matthew Berry’s 100 Facts You Need to Know Before You Draft
Rondé Barber is one of nine inductees in the 2023 Pro Football Hall of Fame Class.
Who are the 2023 NFL Hall of Fame Inductees?

Top Clips

nbc_pst_pltransfernewsv2_230803.jpg
Transfer news roundup: Will Kane make Bayern move?
nbc_golf_gc_rexschedulereaction_230803.jpg
PGA Tour changes cadence in 2024 schedule
nbc_golf_gc_lewisandplayers_230803.jpg
Unpacking PGA Tour designated events with cuts

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

SX Denver 2023 Colt Nichols in t-shirt.JPG
Supercross: Colt Nichols to join Beta Motorcycle factory team in 2024
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
Trevor Lawrence
Matthew Berry’s 100 Facts You Need to Know Before You Draft
Rondé Barber is one of nine inductees in the 2023 Pro Football Hall of Fame Class.
Who are the 2023 NFL Hall of Fame Inductees?

Top Clips

nbc_pst_pltransfernewsv2_230803.jpg
Transfer news roundup: Will Kane make Bayern move?
nbc_golf_gc_rexschedulereaction_230803.jpg
PGA Tour changes cadence in 2024 schedule
nbc_golf_gc_lewisandplayers_230803.jpg
Unpacking PGA Tour designated events with cuts

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Broncos put Jonas Griffith on IR, sign LB Austin Ajiake

  
Published August 3, 2023 03:19 PM

A report on Thursday indicated Broncos linebacker Jonas Griffith will miss the entire season after tearing his ACL and the Broncos confirmed it later in the day.

The team placed Griffith on injured reserve after head coach Sean Payton shared the diagnosis while noting that Griffith was also trying to come back from the foot injury that ended his 2022 season.

“It’s unfortunate because he’s one of those guys who was rehabbing, too — saw him a lot,” Payton said, via the team’s website. “We’re trying to keep his spirits up.”

Undrafted free agent linebacker Austin Ajiake was signed to take Griffith’s spot on the roster. Ajiake worked out for the team and Payton said he “felt like he could help us in the kicking game.”