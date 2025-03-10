Broncos re-sign veteran defensive tackle D.J. Jones

D.J. Jones will stay with the Broncos rather than test free agency.

Jones has agreed to re-sign with the Broncos, according to Zac Stevens of DNVR.

The 30-year-old Jones played out the three-year contract he signed in Denver in 2022 and would have become a free agent this week, but instead he and the team reached a new deal.

Jones started all 17 games for the Broncos last season and is a major part of the Broncos’ run defense. He played 40 percent of the Broncos’ defensive snaps and is usually off the field in passing downs, but the Broncos like what he can do in the middle of their line, and he’ll keep doing it in Denver.