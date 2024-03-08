Broncos release Chris Manhertz

The Broncos parted ways with safety Justin Simmons on Thursday and they dispatched another veteran player Friday.

It was tight end Chris Manhertz this time. The NFL’s daily transaction wire brings word that they have released Manhertz ahead of the start of the league year next week.

Manhertz signed a two-year deal with the team last year and was set to have a $3.245 million cap number in 2024. The Broncos will reclaim $2.12 million as a result of releasing Manhertz.

Manhertz played in 16 games for Denver last year and made four starts. Most of his work came as a blocker, but he did have two catches for 16 yards.