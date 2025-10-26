 Skip navigation
Harrison inducted into Chargers Hall of Fame
Harrison inducted into Chargers Hall of Fame
pftdraftreplacer__113431.jpg
PFT Draft: Show me something, Week 8
nbc_pft_bearstrollravens_251024.jpg
One win vs. Bears can do 'wonders' for Ravens

Broncos rule out CB Pat Surtain with shoulder injury

  
Published October 26, 2025 06:41 PM

The Broncos have ruled out cornerback Pat Surtain.

Surtain injured his shoulder on the Cowboys’ next-to-last play of the half on a 7-yard reception by George Pickens. Surtain was seen working his shoulder after the play.

He did not return to the field with his teammates in the second half, and the Broncos initially listed him as questionable to return.

The reigning defensive player of the year missed one play in the first half after injuring his lower leg.

He made five tackles and a pass defensed against the Cowboys.

The Broncos lead 30-17 nearing the end of the third quarter.

The Cowboys list rookie defensive back Alijah Clark as questionable to return with a rib injury. They began the game short-handed in the secondary as it was.