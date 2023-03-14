 Skip navigation
Broncos, Samaje Perine agree to two-year deal

  
Published March 14, 2023 01:28 PM
March 14, 2023 08:39 AM
Mike Florio and Chris Simms analyze all the reported free agency additions in Denver, including Mike McGlinchey, Ben Powers, Chris Manhertz, Zach Allen and Jarrett Stidham.

The Broncos are adding a running back from the AFC North.

Denver and Samaje Perine have agreed to a two-year deal worth $7.5 million, according to NFL Media’s Mike Garafolo. The contract includes another $1 million available in incentives.

Perine was a strong third-down back for the Bengals in 2022 and also started two games when Joe Mixon was unavailable due to injury. He registered 106 yards rushing with six catches for 49 yards in the Week 13 victory over the Chiefs. He then played the majority of offensive snaps in two of Cincinnati’s three postseason games, illustrating his value to the offense.

Perine recorded 95 carries for 394 yards with a pair of touchdowns and caught a career-high 38 passes for 287 yards with four TDs.

A fourth-round pick in the 2017 draft, Perine spent his first two seasons with Washington before Cincinnati claimed him off waivers at the beginning of the 2019 season. After a stint with Miami, he was back with the Bengals in 2020 and had been with the club ever since.

In 76 games, Perine has rushed for 1,592 yards with seven touchdowns and caught 101 passes for 736 yards with six scores.