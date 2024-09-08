 Skip navigation
Broncos score two safeties in second quarter vs. Seahawks

  
Published September 8, 2024 05:35 PM

Here’s something you don’t see every day: Denver has scored two safeties in the second quarter of today’s game at Seattle.

The first safety came early in the second quarter, when the Seahawks were backed up at their own 1-yard line and guard Anthony Bradford was called for holding in the end zone.

Then, late in the second quarter, the Seahawks again had the ball on their own 1-yard line, and running back Zach Charbonnet was hit in the end zone and tackled just short of getting the ball across the goal line.

The last time a team scored two safeties in one game was in 2017, when the Dolphins did it against the Broncos.

The Broncos have a 10-9 lead just before halftime on the strength of two safeties and two field goals. The Seahawks have scored a field goal, and a touchdown on a 34-yard Geno Smith run, after which they failed on the two-point conversion. It’s been a strange game in Seattle.