 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_danieljonestarterv3_250820.jpg
Jones’ consistency gives him edge over Richardson
nbc_pft_draft_cool_250820.jpg
PFT Draft: Coolest Joes who’ve played in the NFL
nbc_pft_aaron_glenn_offense_250820.jpg
Glenn bothered, amused by noise on passing offense

Other PFT Content

New York Jets v New York Giants - NFL Preseason 2025
Aaron Glenn: Jets won’t be trading Breece Hall
BigShield.jpg
Get a signed book from the first box of Big Shield
NFL: Dallas Cowboys Training Camp
Trial in sexual assault lawsuit against Jerry Jones is delayed, again
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_danieljonestarterv3_250820.jpg
Jones’ consistency gives him edge over Richardson
nbc_pft_draft_cool_250820.jpg
PFT Draft: Coolest Joes who’ve played in the NFL
nbc_pft_aaron_glenn_offense_250820.jpg
Glenn bothered, amused by noise on passing offense

Other PFT Content

New York Jets v New York Giants - NFL Preseason 2025
Aaron Glenn: Jets won’t be trading Breece Hall
BigShield.jpg
Get a signed book from the first box of Big Shield
NFL: Dallas Cowboys Training Camp
Trial in sexual assault lawsuit against Jerry Jones is delayed, again
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Broncos sign DL Michael Dwumfour

  
Published August 20, 2025 03:04 PM

The Broncos have signed defensive tackle Michael Dwumfour, Mike Klis of 9News reports.

In a corresponding move, the Broncos waived undrafted rookie inside linebacker J.B. Brown.

Dwumfour, 27, was on of the defensive tackles who worked out for Denver on Tuesday.

The Broncos are the seventh team he has spent time with since entering the league as an undrafted free agent in 2021. He has played 13 games for the Texans, 49ers and Browns.

One of his game appearances came last season with the Browns.

Dwumfour has seen action on 310 defensive snaps and 28 on special teams and has totaled 13 tackles, half a sack and a fumble recovery.

He most recently was with the 49ers, who waived him Aug. 14 after a week in camp.