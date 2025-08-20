Broncos sign DL Michael Dwumfour

The Broncos have signed defensive tackle Michael Dwumfour, Mike Klis of 9News reports.

In a corresponding move, the Broncos waived undrafted rookie inside linebacker J.B. Brown.

Dwumfour, 27, was on of the defensive tackles who worked out for Denver on Tuesday.

The Broncos are the seventh team he has spent time with since entering the league as an undrafted free agent in 2021. He has played 13 games for the Texans, 49ers and Browns.

One of his game appearances came last season with the Browns.

Dwumfour has seen action on 310 defensive snaps and 28 on special teams and has totaled 13 tackles, half a sack and a fumble recovery.

He most recently was with the 49ers, who waived him Aug. 14 after a week in camp.