Broncos to have 16 open training camp practices

  
Published June 25, 2024 04:44 PM

The Broncos will have 16 free open practices this summer, the team announced Tuesday.

The practices, which are held at Broncos Park, include free parking.

The 16 open practices are four more than a year ago and are tied for the third-most among teams that have announced their training camp schedules.

Denver’s first open practice is scheduled for Friday, July 26, before the team hosts Back Together Weekend on Saturday, July 27.

The Broncos also announced they will host a joint practice with the Packers on Friday, Aug. 16. Denver previously revealed it would host the Packers for the practice ahead of their Aug. 18 preseason matchup at Empower Field at Mile High.

The team will release the entire training camp practice schedule on Wednesday.

Season ticket members can reserve four complimentary mobile tickets per practice through their account beginning on Wednesday, while the general public can claim their free tickets on Ticketmaster.com starting Thursday at 10 a.m. MT.

Free tickets are required for entry, and fans can reserve tickets for up to eight practices during the first 48 hours of availability.

In 2023, more than 25,000 fans attended Broncos training camp.

For more information, visit denverbroncos.com.