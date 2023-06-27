Broncos to hold 12 open training camp practices

The Broncos are welcoming in a new era under head coach Sean Payton and fans will have several opportunities to see the team work in person this summer.

Denver announced on Tuesday that the club will hold 12 open practices in July and August, beginning on Friday, July 28.

While all practices are free to attend, fans will need to have a ticket. They will be available via Ticketmaster starting on Wednesday, June 28, at noon ET (10 a.m. MT). Each order is limited to four free tickets per practice.

The sessions are limited to 3,000 fans.

All practices are set to start at 10 a.m.

More information is available via the Broncos website .