When tush push became perceived as 'problematic'
Vrabel doesn't care about Patriots' 2024 season
Henry 'very grateful' for Ravens organization

Raiders cut DT Matthew Butler, five others while signing six players
Lions trade up to No. 57 for Georgia guard Tate Ratledge
Seahawks add TE Elijah Arroyo with 50th pick
When tush push became perceived as 'problematic'
Vrabel doesn't care about Patriots' 2024 season
Henry 'very grateful' for Ravens organization

Raiders cut DT Matthew Butler, five others while signing six players
Lions trade up to No. 57 for Georgia guard Tate Ratledge
Seahawks add TE Elijah Arroyo with 50th pick
Broncos to host joint practice with Cardinals in August

  
Published May 20, 2025 03:05 PM

The Cardinals will do more than play a preseason game in Denver this summer.

They and the Broncos announced that the two teams will hold a joint practice before they play on Saturday, August 16. The practice session will take place two days before the game.

It’s the third time in three years with head coach Jonathan Gannon that the Cardinals have held joint practices. They worked with the Vikings in 2023 and the Colts last year.

The Cardinals will be home to face the Chiefs and Raiders in their other two preseason games. The Broncos will visit the Saints and 49ers.