Broncos to host joint practice with Cardinals in August

The Cardinals will do more than play a preseason game in Denver this summer.

They and the Broncos announced that the two teams will hold a joint practice before they play on Saturday, August 16. The practice session will take place two days before the game.

It’s the third time in three years with head coach Jonathan Gannon that the Cardinals have held joint practices. They worked with the Vikings in 2023 and the Colts last year.

The Cardinals will be home to face the Chiefs and Raiders in their other two preseason games. The Broncos will visit the Saints and 49ers.