Broncos to sign DT Angelo Blackson

Denver is adding a veteran defensive lineman.

Per Mike Klis of 9News Denver, the Broncos are signing defensive tackle Angelo Blackson.

Blackson, 31, appeared in 11 games for the Jaguars last season, recording 13 total tackles along with three fumble recoveries.

In 2020, Blackson played under Broncos defensive coordinator Vance Joseph when he held the same position with the Cardinals. That season, Blackson recorded 24 total tackles with four tackles for loss, eight quarterback hits, and 2.5 sacks.

A fourth-round pick in 2015, Blackson has appeared in 128 career games with 42 starts. He’s tallied 8.5 sacks, 17 tackles for loss, and 27 quarterback hits.