Broncos to sign LB Andre Smith

The Broncos are signing free agent linebacker Andre Smith, Jordan Schultz of FS1 reports.

Smith, 27, earned a contract after a tryout at the minicamp this week.

He appeared in 11 games with the Falcons last season and totaled 19 tackles, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery. Smith saw action on 112 defensive snaps and 211 on special teams.

Smith has played 62 games in his career with the Panthers, Bills, Titans and Falcons. Atlanta made him a seventh-round pick in 2018.

He has recorded 52 tackles, two forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries in his six seasons.