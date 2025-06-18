Broncos waive CB Tanner McCalister

The Broncos are dropping a cornerback from their roster to make room for another one.

Mike Klis of KUSA reports that the team has waived Tanner McCalister off of their 90-man roster. There was word on Tuesday that they team had agreed to terms with former UFL corner Mario Goodrich.

McCalister was undrafted in 2023 and spent his rookie season with the Browns. He played in three games and made two tackles before moving on to the Broncos as a future signing in January. He had one tackle in three games for Denver last season.

Goodrich played four games for the Eagles in 2023 and spent time with the Giants before his time in the UFL.