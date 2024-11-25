 Skip navigation
Broncos waive Greg Dulcich

  
Published November 25, 2024 05:45 PM

Tight end Greg Dulcich’s time is up in Denver.

The NFL’s transaction report for Monday shows that the Broncos have waived Dulcich off the 53-man roster.

Dulcich was a 2022 third-round pick and he caught 33 passes for 411 yards and two touchdowns in 10 games during his rookie season. Hamstring injuries limited him to two games last season, however, and Dulcich has been inactive for the team’s last eight games this season. He had five catches for 28 yards in the first four weeks.

The Broncos did not fill Dulcich’s roster spot on Monday, but need a space for linebacker Drew Sanders if they want to activate him from injured reserve by Wednesday’s deadline.