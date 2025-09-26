 Skip navigation
Broncos WR Trent Sherfield is the NFLPA Community MVP for Week 4

  
Published September 26, 2025 12:20 PM

The NFL Players Association announced that Broncos wide receiver Trent Sherfield is their Community MVP for Week 4.

Sherfield and his family joined WeeCycle, Colorado’s largest diaper bank, for a recent event. They helped distribute diapers, wipes, baby food, and formula to those in need. Sherfield also founded the Diamond in the Rough Foundation in his hometown of Danville, Illinois and raised nearly $95,000 toward the creation of a sports and performance center in the city.

“My heart is to make sure the next generation has the resources and opportunities I didn’t have growing up,” Sherfield said in a statement. “This recognition is a reminder to keep pushing forward and continue that mission.”

The NFLPA will donate $10,000 to Sherfield’s foundation and he will join the other weekly recipients in being eligible for the Alan Page Award at the end of the year.