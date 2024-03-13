Browns adding UConn offensive coordinator Nick Charlton to coaching staff

The Browns aren’t limiting their additions to the roster as the new league year gets underway.

Pete Thamel of ESPN reports that they are hiring University of Connecticut offensive coordinator Nick Charlton to head coach Kevin Stefanski’s staff. Charlton will be an offensive assistant and the run game coordinator in Cleveland.

Charlton spent the last two seasons at UConn and he spent three seasons as the head coach at Maine before joining the Huskies staff. He was 14-13 and spent four years as an assistant at the school before getting the top job.

The Browns changed offensive coordinators early in the offseason and Charlton will be working under Ken Dorsey in his first season in the job.