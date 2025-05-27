 Skip navigation
Browns agree to terms with first-round pick Mason Graham

  
Published May 27, 2025 09:49 AM

Defensive lineman Mason Graham has agreed to terms on his first NFL contract.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that the Browns and Graham have come to an agreement on a four-year deal. Graham will make over $40.8 million under the terms of the pact and that number will grow if the Browns exercise their fifth-year option.

The Browns selected Graham with the fifth overall pick after trading down from the No. 2 pick. They also received a 2025 second-round pick, a 2025 fourth-round pick, and a 2026 first-round pick in the deal with the Jaguars.

Graham won a national title in 2023 and was a first-team All-American in 2024 after recording 45 tackles, seven tackles for loss, and 3.5 sacks for Michigan.