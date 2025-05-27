Browns agree to terms with first-round pick Mason Graham

Defensive lineman Mason Graham has agreed to terms on his first NFL contract.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that the Browns and Graham have come to an agreement on a four-year deal. Graham will make over $40.8 million under the terms of the pact and that number will grow if the Browns exercise their fifth-year option.

The Browns selected Graham with the fifth overall pick after trading down from the No. 2 pick. They also received a 2025 second-round pick, a 2025 fourth-round pick, and a 2026 first-round pick in the deal with the Jaguars.

Graham won a national title in 2023 and was a first-team All-American in 2024 after recording 45 tackles, seven tackles for loss, and 3.5 sacks for Michigan.