Browns agree to terms with Joe Tryon-Shoyinka

  
Published March 11, 2025 01:58 PM

The Browns are adding a former first-round pick to their defense.

Cleveland has agreed to sign edge rusher Joe Tryon-Shoyinka to a one-year deal, Jordan Schultz of Fox Sports reports.

Tryon-Shoyinka, 25, recorded 15.0 sacks, 21 tackles for loss, and 35 QB hits in his 66 games for the Buccaneers over the last four seasons. He was selected at No. 32 overall in 2021 — the year after Tampa Bay won Super Bowl LV.

In 2024, Tryon-Shoyinka finished with 24 total tackles, three tackles for loss, four QB hits, and 2.0 sacks in 15 games. He was on the field for 5 percent of defensive snaps in games played.

Now Tryon-Shoyinka will have a chance to play opposite Myles Garrett in 2025.