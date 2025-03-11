Browns agree to terms with OT Cornelius Lucas

The Browns are set to add a veteran offensive tackle to the roster when the new league year begins on Wednesday.

Jeremy Fowler of ESPN reports that the team agreed to terms with Cornelius Lucas on the first day of the free agency negotiating period. It’s a two-year pact worth up to $10 million.

Lucas spent the last five seasons with the Commanders and started 38 of the 76 games he played while in Washington. He also started 16 of the 53 games he played for the Lions, Rams, Saints, and Bears before joining the NFC East club.

Dawand Jones and Jack Conklin remain under contract at tackle in Cleveland. Jedrick Wills, Germain Ifedi, Geron Christian, and James Hudson are all out of contract and Hudson agreed to terms with the Giants on Monday.