Browns agree to terms with TE Giovanni Ricci

The Browns have found a replacement for Harrison Bryant.

They have agreed to terms on a one-year deal with Giovanni Ricci, according to multiple reports.

He appeared in 36 games with four starts in three seasons in Carolina.

Ricci, 27, has played some fullback as well as tight end and is a core special teams player. He has played 337 offensive snaps and 647 on special teams in his career.

He went on injured reserve last season with a shoulder injury and played only five games.

The Panthers chose not to tender him as a restricted free agent, allowing Ricci to become a free agent.